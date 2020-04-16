|
70 of Lebanon Ct. Passed away on April 13th Sharon was born in Hartford and grew up in Canton and Glastonbury. Sharon was an avid sports fan and an athlete in her younger days playing Softball and Soccer.Sharon worked in Financial Reporting at the Travelers Insurance Co. for 30+ years, and also spent some time at Citigroup and Metlife.Sharon is survived by her husband Scott, daughter Fernanda (Muffy) and her siblings Linda, Suzanne and Will. Also many nieces and nephews. One of Sharon's favorite thing to do was to have a beer while watching the Red Socks. She would open the can ,pull off the tab, pour it into a class and say"I Love The Taste Of Beer"So, in tribute the next time you grab a cold one. Pull off the tab, pour a class and toast my beloved wife "Shar"
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 16, 2020