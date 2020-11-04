Sharon Scully passed away after a long, difficult illness. She will be remembered as a loving mother, wife, sister, friend, and fighter for justice. Ms. Scully was an Assistant Attorney General for the state of Connecticut. She started her career as an attorney working for the Commission for Human Rights and Opportunities defending people who were discriminated against in housing or employment based on race, class, or sex. The Attorney General of Connecticut read an article she wrote for the New York Times and recruited her to his staff. In that position, Ms. Scully worked in the Human Services Division, protecting the rights of the youngest and neediest of our citizens. She then moved into labor law, protecting the rights of workers. Finally, she moved to environmental law and represented the citizens of Connecticut in some of the biggest environmental protection cases faced by the state. Ms. Scully was known as a fierce and fearless lawyer, and fought and won many cases against large corporations that were accused of polluting our earth. Sharon's good works extended beyond her work place. For many years she did fund raising for The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
. She volunteered at the VA hospital, working with Veterans, including doing Hospice work. At the age of 55 Ms. Scully was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's Disease. She fought the disease and worked to find ways to help bring about a cure. She was the first person with the disease to testify before the State Legislature and went to Washington DC to testify. Sharon was predeceased by her parents Harry and Helen Scully. She is survived by her daughter, Brianna Meredith, her son, Dylan Meredith, their father Bill Meredith, Sharon's ex-husband and friend, and stepson Scott Smith. Her brothers and sisters-in-laws, Harry Scully, Brian and Barbara Scully, David and Bonnie Scully, and Fenix Scully, several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends, also survive her. She was predeceased by her husbands, Anastosios "Ernie" Poulias, and Raymond "Ray" Smith. There will be an outdoor Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Sharon Scully on the grounds of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Meriden at 328 Paddock Avenue, Meriden. The service will take place on Saturday, November 7 at 1PM. Covid precautions will be followed. Masks will be required. People are asked to bring their own chairs and place them at least 6 feet away from anyone not in their household. Because of Covid there will not be a reception afterwards but people are free to walk the grounds observing social distancing. Donations can be made in memory of Sharon Scully to the Alzheimer's Association
, The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
