Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Lodge
130 Deerfield Road
Windsor, CT
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
The Lodge
130 Deerfield Road
Windsor, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Slater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Slater

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Slater Obituary
Sharon Slater, 63, of East Hartford, has made her transition from earth to eternity, Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She is survived by her three children, Andre Slater of Meriden, Antowne Caravallo of East Hartford, and only daughter, Sherron Slater of New Britain. A Homegoing Service is Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11 AM preceded by a visitation from 10- 11 AM at The Lodge, 130 Deerfield Road, Windsor. Burial will follow in Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford. The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Download Now