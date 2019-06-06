Sharon Susan Godden (née Gold), age 65, passed away the morning of Sunday, June 2, in Tucson, Arizona. Sharon spent most of her life in the Windsor Locks area before moving to Tucson in 2012. She is survived by her husband James; her son Richard Godden and his wife Sarah of Baton Rouge, LA and her stepson James Godden; her brothers Mark Gold and his wife Rhona of Southampton, PA and Steven Gold of Windsor Locks, CT; her grandchildren Dylan and Patrick; and numerous other family and friends. She is predeceased by her parents Ruth and Murray Gold, and her son Robert James. She was often considered "Mom, number two" by her stepchildren from a previous marriage, and by many of her son's friends. She graduated from Windsor Locks High School in 1972. She worked several jobs during her life, including at Webster Bank. She also greatly loved working with crafts of all sorts, and she studied to be a cosmetologist. More than anything, she was a bridge for many in the family, and she was often the family's memory, preserving stories and pictures from family members both near and far. She was an old soul, and she was loved by many. A memorial service for the family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her memory to the . Published in The Hartford Courant on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary