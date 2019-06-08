Sharon Thomas Kallin passed away on Saturday, May 25th. She was 76.Sharon graduated from The University of Connecticut with her BFA and was an art teacher before becoming a full-time mom. Later, she returned to the workforce, enjoying a long career at The Hartford.Sharon was an avid gardener and a lifelong lover/student of art. She kept up her skills by taking community art classes throughout her retirement. In fact, just this past September, Sharon displayed her artwork at a show in Southbury.Sharon will be remembered fondly by her husband of 55 years; her two children; her three granddaughters; her great-granddaughter; and many others who came to know and love her over the years.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you plant something in your garden in Sharon's memory. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary