Walt, Sandra, Robert, David and Brian Tajmajer invite you to celebrate the compassionate and selfless life of their beloved sister Sharon at a Memorial Mass in her memory to be offered March 2, 2019 at 11am at Sacred Heart Church, 158 Broad Street, New Britain, CT.In the late afternoon of February 22, 2019, Sharon found her way into the arms of her God. A God who loves us just the way we are.Let us share this love with pictures, stories and breaking of Life Giving Bread.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 27, 2019
