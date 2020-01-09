Home

Shawn A Rakestrau Obituary
Shawn Adam Rakestrau, 56 of Albany, Georgia, son of Mrs. Barbara Rakestrau and the late Leroy Rakestrau, passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of his home on Friday, December 6, 2019. Born in Hartford, CT, and was a graduate of Weaver High School, class of 1980. Shawn had been a lifelong resident of Hartford, CT. years prior to relocating to Albany, Georgia where he worked tirelessly at Pruitthealth, Phoebe Memorial Hospital and Wynfield Park Health & Rehabilitation for over 20 years. He served with an infectious smile day after day and was a warming presence in the life of the patients and staff. Shawn will truly be missed. Memorial Service for Shawn Rakestrau will be Jan. 11 from 10am-12pm at Phillips Metropolitan Church, 2500 N. Main St, Hartford, CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 9, 2020
