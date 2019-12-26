|
|
Shawn Aldridge, 43, departed this life on December 15, 2019. He was born in St. Catherine, Jamaica on August 22, 1976 to Ethlyn and Lloyd Aldridge. He leaves to cherish his memory son, Shawn Aldridge, Jr.; brothers, Duane and Lloyd Aldridge, Jr.; sisters, Navine Stewart and Alechia Aldridge as well as a host of cousins, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. A wake service will take place on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 7:00PM – 9:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services), 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Aldridge family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019