Shawn E. Kelly, 30, of Glastonbury, beloved son of the late M. Joseph Kelly passed away Saturday May 23, 2020. Born February 16, 1990, he lived in Newington during his childhood before moving to Glastonbury. Shawn was a paraprofessional for Solterra Academy in New Britain and also worked at Connecticut Children's Medical Center, assisting those in need. He graduated from Glastonbury High School in 2009 and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Hartford in 2015, majoring in business. One of his great high school sport accomplishments was winning the state football championship in his senior year. Shawn had an infectious smile, a kind and compassionate spirit, but also heartfelt and humble. Shawn loved working with people, caring for children and adults, especially his grandmother. He had ambition and drive, was goal-oriented and balanced this with his love for life. Shawn was an avid sportsman playing basketball, football, lacrosse, rugby, golf and was passionate about yoga. Shawn will fondly be remembered and is survived by his brother Kevin J. Kelly of Queens, NY, his aunt Maryann Kelly of Wethersfield, her fiancé Michael Kallberg and his stepmother Jane Wynne Kelly of Glastonbury as well as his godfather Edmund Meade and many close friends. Besides his father, he was predeceased by his grandmother Ann Civiello Kelly of Newington, his Civiello and Kelly relatives and his step grandfather Edward C. Wynne of Glastonbury. A private burial ceremony was held at St. James Cemetery in Manchester. There will be a memorial mass and celebration of his life in the future and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Shawn's name to Connecticut Children's Medical Center (https://connecticutchildrensfoundation.org/ or 860-837-5700). For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 15, 2020.