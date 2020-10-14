Sheila A. Nocerino, 72, of Stafford Springs, CT, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. She was born in White Plains, NY, daughter of the late George and Lorraine (Dalrymple) Love. She worked as the substitute coordinator for the Stafford Public Schools for over 39 years. Her greatest love was her family, and taking care of them gave her great joy. Sheila is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Ernest R. Nocerino; two daughters, Heather Fabritiis and her husband Robert, and Tara Odierna and her husband Steve; and four grandchildren, Nicholas, Jackson, Abigail and Nathan. She was predeceased by her brother, Donald Love. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 5 PM at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com