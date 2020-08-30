Sheila Barry, born 11/2/33, of Hartford passed away at home with her family by her side on Sat., 8/29. She came to the U.S. from England after WWII and made a successful life for herself and her family. Left to grieve Sheila's passing are her best friend, James D. Price, son, David Cormier (Lily) of Newington, daughter, Tracey Sheedy and her beloved granddaughter, Veronica Rivera, both of Hartford, Connecticut. Sheila came to this country with $10.00 in her pocket and created an entire world for all of us. She raised us in Windsor, moving to Hartford later in life. She also enjoyed ownership of a summer place in Westbrook. Sheila was a world traveler who had family in the U.K., Australia and Canada. She made sure that her family enjoyed many nice vacations together. All this was achieved despite very poor beginnings and little formal education. She overcame every obstacle with hard work and determination. We will sorely miss Sheila's dry wit and sage advice. While living in Windsor, she owned and operated Poodle Towne, a grooming salon. She also previously owned and operated Fantasy Tan in West Hartford, Connecticut. She was a familiar face to many in the south end after working for years at the First & Last Tavern in Hartford. Sheila volunteered for the Fidelco Guide Foundation fostering puppies, returning them with many tears when the time came. The family would like to thank each of her home health aides whose assistance allowed her to remain at home until the end. Memorial donations may be made to the Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation in Sheila's memory. Arrangements will be coordinated through Ahern Funeral Home, Hartford, Connecticut. Services will be private at the convenience of the family.



