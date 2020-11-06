Sheila (Wolberg) Cohen, 79, of West Hartford, formerly of Bloomfield, passed away peacefully at home on November 4, 2020 (11/4/20). Sheila was predeceased by the love of her life for 58 years, Joseph David Cohen, who passed away only seven short months ago on April 11, 2020 (4/11/20). She is also predeceased by her parents, Morris and Minnie Wolberg, formerly of Hartford, CT. Sheila is survived by her children: Debra Cohen, Sarah (Cohen/Berman) Herzig and her husband Neil, Brian Cohen and his wife Debbie (Greeson) and Sheila's sister, Joan Wolberg. Sheila is also survived by her cherished grandchildren and great-granddaughter who will always love their "Mimi": Matthew Berman and his wife Colleen (Horigan), Marc Berman, Audrey Herzig, Lauren Cohen, Zack Cohen, Kennedy Berman, Jennifer Herzig, Ty Mitchell and Kur Mitchell. Family was everything to Sheila and there was NOTHING she would not do for them. Sheila's best memories were the many family dinners, holiday get-togethers, sporting events, school events, graduations, Matthew's wedding, Bar Mitzvah's, Bat Mitzvah and the many years of summer vacations at Ocean City, New Jersey with her children and grandchildren. Sheila loved to play cards and Mah Jongg. Sheila and Joe were the owners of Central Wheel in West Hartford and Farmington for many years. Sheila was a life long resident of the area and had many close friends and family whom she loved and appreciated. Our family is thankful to the kind and caring doctors, nurses and aides we encountered along the way. Sheila will be missed by so many. A graveside funeral will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2pm. The service will be available for viewing on Zoom. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Golf Fore The Kids (www.golfforethekids.com
), Alan Osit, 35 Farm Brook Lane, South Windsor, CT 06074 or an organization of your choice. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford. Link to join Zoom, maximum capacity 100 viewers, closes at 2pm. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84425378558?pwd=SlozblJNOGhZUlhPSnhkQjhHQUl0QT09
Meeting ID: 844 2537 8558 Passcode: 935475