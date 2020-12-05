Sheila Helene (Cohen) Dunn passed away on November 28, 2020, at Hollenbeck Palms in Los Angeles, California at the age of 87. Born on July 22, 1933, in Hartford, Connecticut, to Joseph and Shirley Cohen, Sheila married Seymour Dunn on August 12, 1956 in Simsbury, Connecticut. Although the marriage ended in divorce, the two remained very close until Seymour's death in 1999. Sheila is survived by her three children, Russell (Jamie), Darryl (Claudette), and Andrea, all of whom reside in the Los Angeles area, as well as by four grandchildren, Grant, Daniel, Lucas, and Carrie. Sheila grew up in New Britain, Connecticut, and as a child with modest means, she pretended to shop in the Sears and Roebuck Catalog and went on to own several fashion boutique stores throughout the northeast, with distinctive names such as "Greenwich Village Imports", "Purple Onion" and "Purple Banana", in cities including Hartford, New Haven, East Hartford, Springfield, Philadelphia, Syracuse, Rochester, and Buffalo. She lived in greater Harford prior to moving to Buffalo in 1973. Her store, Boutique International in the Main Place Mall where she was one of the first tenants in 1969. She also opened the Yellow Door and Plum Pudding, both of which were located on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. The last remaining store, Plum Pudding, closed in 2013 when Sheila retired and relocated to California. Sheila stayed on top of all of the newest fashion trends and brought them to her stores. While traveling between New York and California, she attended gift shows and bought and merchandised her stores. She was recognized for her success in business by being asked to serve on a federal commission. In addition to her stores, Sheila taught fashion and business management at Erie Community College and loved to mentor young women who had ambitions of following in her footsteps, as there were very few women who owned businesses in the 1960s. Sheila was loved by countless people and always put others before herself. A renaissance woman who made the world a better place. One of the hundreds of comments described her well, "She had a beautiful aura!! She spread love wherever she went! Sheila was buried in a private ceremony at Mt. Sinai Cemetery, Simi Valley, California, on November 29, 2020.



