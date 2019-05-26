Resources More Obituaries for Sheila Urbanetti Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sheila M. Urbanetti

Obituary Condolences Flowers Sheila Urbanetti used to say that the three most important things she'd done in her life were: 1) have her two children 2) separate from her husband 3) have her knees replaced. And in that order. That's just how she was-all five foot, two of her: straightforward and loving and strong with a hint of glee. With her jet-black hair and blue eyes, she had a spark. Sheila loved her family and friends, her Irish heritage, a clean, well-decorated house, chocolate, and Miller Lite. Sheila died on May 19, 2019 after suffering from dementia for twelve years. She was ninety-one. Sheila Margaret Reilly was born September 19, 1927 in Hartford, Conn. to Agnes (Bender) Reilly and Owen Reilly. Her mother died when she was four. Sheila was raised by her father and her strict grandmother in Manchester, Conn. Her "Grammie" went blind when Sheila was eight. It was not an easy childhood, but it shaped who she would become, a woman who had a hard side and a soft side and showed them equally. She married Marino Urbanetti when she was nineteen and had two children, Steven and Ellen. Though she loved Marino, she knew she needed to separate from him to provide a better life for her children. She was ahead of her time, leaving when many women would have stayed. She valued people for their character, not the color of their skin. She raised her children to know they were no better than anyone, and no one was any better than them. Sheila made the best of adversity. Raising two children alone in Hartford was challenging, but she made do and always managed to have fresh flowers every Friday. Sheila worked several jobs at various points and eventually became an interviewer for the State of Connecticut Employment Services. Sheila retired from the state at sixty-four and motivated her friends to get up and go out. She hosted luncheons where she and her friends played cards for nickels. They saved up the winnings and all would go out for a treat. Sheila relocated to Maine in 2007 and lived with Ellen and son-in-law, Roger. She has lived at a memory care facility, Avita of Wells, since January 2017. She is survived by her son, Steven (Kim) Urbanetti, of Las Vegas, Nev.; daughter, Ellen Salvatore-Voisine, and Roger Voisine from North Berwick, Maine; a granddaughter, Connie (Judd) Mazur of Tempe, Ariz.; a grandson, Michael (Jose Antonio) Salvatore of New York, N.Y.; a step-granddaughter, Kim (Stefan) Voisine of Manchester, Conn.; a step-grandson Kevin (Candice) Voisine of DeBary, Florida; three great-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; two great-great grandsons; and a brother-in-law, Joseph (Yolanda) Urbanetti. She was preceded in death by her parents, Agnes and Owen Reilly; husband, Marino Urbanetti; sisters, Dorothy McNair and Evelyn Walters; two sisters-in-law, Palmira Marinelli and Mary Sharples; and a brother-in-law, Peter Urbanetti. Sheila's family would like to send their deepest thanks and love to a dear friend through all of the seasons, Lafern O'Connor of Manchester, Conn. They would also like to thank the staff at Avita of Wells and Beacon Hospice for appreciating and loving Sheila's spirit. For entire obit, please visit Sheila's page: https://www.weremember.com/sheila-urbanetti/0l1l/memories Please join them in celebrating Sheila's life Saturday June 1st, between, 1:30pm – 2:00pm at the South United Methodist Church, 1226 Main St, Manchester. A luncheon will follow at the Manchester Country Club. Per Sheila's request, please wear bright colors. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries