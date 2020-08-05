1/1
Sheila M. Walsh
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sheila M. Walsh, 86, of Middletown, died Monday August 3, 2020 at Aaron Manor, Chester. She was born in Middletown, the daughter of the late Harry and Marguerite (Gaffney) Walsh. Sheila attended St. John's School, Middletown High School, and graduated in 1955 from New Britain Teacher's College (now Central Connecticut State University). She began teaching at Woodrow Wilson High School in 1955 and then Middletown High School in 1959, where she retired in 1991. Sheila served on many state educational committees, was head of the Middletown High School Business Department, served on the City of Middletown Zoning Board of Appeals, and also was a licensed Real Estate Agent for many years. She was a life long communicant and active parishioner at St. John's Church, Middletown. She is survived by her cousins, Kate Morris, Patricia Cloutier, Susan Newlan, Peter Walsh, Kevin Walsh, Barbara Walsh, and Mary Beth Walsh; also, dear friends, Anita Vallee, Carol Caplan, and Joe and Judy Misenti. Her Funeral Liturgy will be held Friday August 7th at 11 a.m. at St. John Church, Middletown. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Middletown. There are no calling hours. Those who wish may send memorial donations to The Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Liturgy
11:00 AM
St. John Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 4, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Miss Walsh. I will always remember Miss Walsh for being the person who taught me the correct way of typing. I remember her saying 'eyes on copy, hands on home row.' Thank you Miss Walsh from your former student. Rest In Peace!
Karen Harris
August 4, 2020
My Deepest Sympathy to all of the family. I had Miss Walsh as my business teacher. When I had my daughter she was named after her.
Linda Walczak
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved