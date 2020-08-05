Sheila M. Walsh, 86, of Middletown, died Monday August 3, 2020 at Aaron Manor, Chester. She was born in Middletown, the daughter of the late Harry and Marguerite (Gaffney) Walsh. Sheila attended St. John's School, Middletown High School, and graduated in 1955 from New Britain Teacher's College (now Central Connecticut State University). She began teaching at Woodrow Wilson High School in 1955 and then Middletown High School in 1959, where she retired in 1991. Sheila served on many state educational committees, was head of the Middletown High School Business Department, served on the City of Middletown Zoning Board of Appeals, and also was a licensed Real Estate Agent for many years. She was a life long communicant and active parishioner at St. John's Church, Middletown. She is survived by her cousins, Kate Morris, Patricia Cloutier, Susan Newlan, Peter Walsh, Kevin Walsh, Barbara Walsh, and Mary Beth Walsh; also, dear friends, Anita Vallee, Carol Caplan, and Joe and Judy Misenti. Her Funeral Liturgy will be held Friday August 7th at 11 a.m. at St. John Church, Middletown. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Middletown. There are no calling hours. Those who wish may send memorial donations to The Dementia Society of America
, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
