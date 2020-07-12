Sheldon Hoffman, 80, of West Hartford, died Tuesday July 7, 2020. Born in Hartford, he was the son of the late Herman C. Hoffman and Rose (Solloway) Hoffman. He graduated Weaver High School, then earned a degree in mechanical engineering at MIT and later an MBA plus at Columbia University. Sheldon had a terrific mind for numbers and this evolved into a career in finance. Using his engineering degree, he first worked for General Electric. For 13 years after his MBA, he worked as a research associate at McTeague and Co., an investment banking firm. Stock market investments became a personal passion and he boasted that he had only one real loss ever. Sheldon was always truly a kind and gentle soul, a devoted son, a nurturing brother and a loyal friend. He was an avid Brooklyn Dodger fan, a fine pianist and later became an avid opera fan. He cultivated cantorial singing and occasionally functioned as a guest cantor in several synagogues. Sheldon's family history in Hartford started in 1897 with his grandfather Jacob Hoffman, operating a meat market then in 1923 establishing the Hoffman Coal Co. His early family were pillars of the historic Congregation Ados Israel in Hartford. Sheldon's father was one of three children, Herman, Zalman and Esther. Tragically, On July 6, 1944, his aunt, Esther Edith (Hoffman) Kavalier died in the Hartford Circus Fire along with her 6-year-old daughter, Sandra. Sheldon was never married. He is survived by his sister, Esther Hoffman-Weinstein of Henderson, Nevada, first cousin Robert Hoffman and his wife Cynthia of West Hartford and life-long family friend Carolyn Levine of West Hartford. A graveside funeral service was held on Thursday at the Emanuel Synagogue Cemetery in the Hoffman family plot. Cantor Thom King provided spiritual prayers and sang an aria excerpt. Donations in his memory may be made to a charity of donor's choice. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.



