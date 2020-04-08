|
|
Woodstock – Shelley J. Smith, 53, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 after a bravely fought battle with glioblastoma. She died at home surrounded by her friends and family. She was the loving wife of Matthew Smith for 27 years. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of Jack and Jean Hexter. Shelley grew up in Tolland, CT and graduated from Tolland High School. After graduating from UCONN, she was a special education teacher in Ashford, CT and Mary Esther, FL. Shelley faithfully served her nation for 20 years as a military spouse, frequently acting as a single parent on short-notice in locations around the world and sometimes in very difficult circumstances. She made life-long friends where ever she went. She enjoyed many activities, but above all, she loved being with her family. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed hosting friends and family. Shelley also enjoyed gardening, beekeeping, cheesy monster movies and hitting the beach. She was a sweet, easy-going person and a loving, outstanding wife, mother and daughter. Besides her parents and husband, Shelley is survived by her sons, Aaron and Justin, daughter Ashley, brother Craig Hexter and his wife Tricia of Michigan as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends that she considered family. Shelley's family would like to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses, caretakers, aids and their staff professionals who cared for her during her illness. The family intends to have a Celebration of Shelley's Life after the Coronavirus subsides. Please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com for updates and online condolences. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Connecticut Brain Tumor Alliance, Inc, PO Box 370514, West Hartford, CT 06137 or http://www.ctbta.org
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 8, 2020