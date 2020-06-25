Shelly Marie Osorio
Shelly Marie Osorio, 36, of NY, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was born on June 24, 1983 in New Britain, daughter of Michael Carrier and the late Darlene (Lange) Carrier. Besides her father, Michael, Shelly is survived by her son Gabriel Osorio of NY; step-mom Cindy Carrier of Bristol; sister Dawn Carrier of Newington; grandfather Robert Carrier of ME; uncle Brian Carrier of New London; aunts Lisa Carrier of Middletown, Jeannette Lange; cousins Katie Salza of Middletown, David Carrier of Southington and niece Emma of Newington. Besides her mother, Darlene, Shelly is pre-deceased by her grandmothers Stella Carrier and Lois (Jehning) Lange, grandfather Richard Lange and Uncle Daniel Carrier. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Shelly's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 25, 2020.
