Sheri Ann DiVicino
1967 - 2020
Sheri Ann DiVicino, 53, of Rocky Hill, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Sheri was born in Hartford on November 21, 1967 and was the daughter of Carol (Carbonero) Messer and the late Harold Haczynski. Sheri will be sadly missed by her daughter, Kristi (DiVicino) Sharkevich and her husband Robert of Wethersfield and her son, Joseph Orsini of South Windsor. In addition, she leaves her brother, Richard Haczynski who she had a special bond with as well as her step-father, David "Pops" Messer and her longtime companion David Varricchio. Sheri also leaves her cherished grand-daughter Jourdan Sharkevich who was the light of her life, along with her many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. In addition to her father, Sheri was predeceased by her infant daughter, Vanessa Lee Branciforte. Private calling hours for immediate family only, will be held on Tuesday, December 8th from 10 to 11 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield. Extended family and friends are invited to the funeral home at 11 a.m. to join the procession to Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill for an 11:30 a.m. graveside service. Memorial donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, 06111 or to the CT Children's Medical Center, 282 Washington Street, Hartford, 06106. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
DEC
8
Funeral
11:00 AM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
DEC
8
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Rose Hill Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
8605636117
December 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
December 5, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
