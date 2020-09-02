Sherman Adams Goodell of Falmouth, died on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Falmouth Hospital. He was the son of Dr. Robert A. Goodell and Winona Sherman Goodell, was born on August 26, 1931 and grew up in Wethersfield, Connecticut. He joined the Marine Corps at age 17 and served with the First Marine Division in the Korean War, participating in the Inchon Invasion and other major engagements. Following military service he attended the School of Agriculture at the University of Connecticut and when he moved to Falmouth in 1965 worked as a landscaper. He was an accomplished and creative gardener and was known for his beautiful gardens at home. For many years he was a commercial fisherman, cherished his independence and loved the waters around Woods Hole and the Vineyard. He retired after many years with the Steamship Authority. As a young man he was an avid sailor and competed in races with the fleet of "Pumpkin Seeds" at Long Pond in Plymouth, winning many awards. He was also a knowledgeable birder. Sherman leaves his wife of 64 years, Janice Grant Goodell; his children: Kyle Goodell of Pennsylvania, Lauren Goodell of North Carolina, and Lee Goodell of Vienna, Austria; granddaughters and their husbands, Chelsea and Mark Viglione, Erin and Jeff Doran, Jennifer and Brendan Couch of Pennsylvania, and grandson and granddaughter, Johannes and Caroline Ehrendorfer of Vienna; and three great granddaughters. He was predeceased by his brother Robert A. Goodell, Jr. and leaves two sisters, Carolyn Goodell and Judith Goodell, both of Florida. Burial will be at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sherman may be made to the 300 Committee Land Trust, 157 Locust Street, Falmouth MA 02540 (300committee.org
