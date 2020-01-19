Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard K. Hill Funeral Services
319 Barbour Street
Hartford, CT 06120
(860) 247-8793
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The First Cathedral
1151 Blue Hills Ave.
Bloomfield, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
The First Cathedral
1151 Blue Hills Ave.
Bloomfield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherol Browne-Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherol Denese Browne-Price


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherol Denese Browne-Price Obituary
Sherol "Sherry" Denese Browne-Price, age 57, passed away on January 12, 2020 at Saint Francis Hospital, Harford, CT. She was born on January 10, 1963 in Christ Church, Barbados, West Indies. She is the daughter of Clarene and the late Wilfred C. Browne. She graduated from George J. Penney High School, East Hartford, CT, in 1983. She worked at JC Penney for 31 years before her retirement. Sherry was an avid cook and baker. Her homemade foods were often requested at gatherings. On April 24, 2004, she married the love of her life Leroy H. Price, Jr. Together they lived, loved, and laughed. Sherry was a faithful member of The First Cathedral where she served on many ministries. She also loved arts and crafts and her creative flare was the talk of many events. Sherry's warm and inviting personality enveloped all who knew her. Sherry is survived by her beloved husband, her mother, two brothers, two sisters, mother & father-in-law, and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will occur on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with a calling hour 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. at The First Cathedral, 1151 Blue Hills Ave., Bloomfield CT. The family would like to thank everyone for the prayers, calls and love they have shown them during their time of bereavement. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com Howard K. Hill Funeral Services 319 Barbour Street, Hartford 06120
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -