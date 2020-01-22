Home

Tolland Memorial Funeral Home
375 Merrow Rd
Tolland, CT 06084
(860) 875-1415
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tolland Memorial Funeral Home
375 Merrow Rd
Tolland, CT 06084
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Tolland Memorial Funeral Home
375 Merrow Rd
Tolland, CT 06084
Sherri A. Lawrence


1967 - 2020
Sherri A. Lawrence Obituary
Sherri A. Lawrence, 52, of Tolland passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. She was born May 17, 1967 in Hartford, the daughter of Allen and MaryAnn (Wilkos) Lawrence. Besides her parents she leaves her spouse, Cory Goldston; her daughter, Kayleigh Lawrence; stepdaughter, Champagne Goldston; brother, Al Lawrence, Jr. and his wife Christy; her grandson, the love of her life, Kayden Lawrence; and her special friends, Lydia and Marcine. She also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 5 to 8 PM on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Rd. (Rte. 195) Tolland. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, January 24th at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery, Vernon. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 22, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
