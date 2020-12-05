Sherrie Lee Shutsky, age 46, of Preston passed away at Hartford Hospital on November 30, 2020. She was born on May 5, 1974 to Robert Shutsky and the late Donna (Seymour) Shutsky. She attended Montville Public Schools in her early years and later graduated from Foundation School in Orange, CT. Following her graduation, she worked for a short time as a waitress. Besides her loving father, she is survived by a brother Rob Shutsky Jr. of Georgia, a sister Melissa Shutsky of New London and nieces and nephews Paige, Ashley and Cash Leaycraft and Keegan and Calista Wittke, as well as her boyfriend of 10 years, Richard Cripps. Sherrie was known for taking care of many including her father and nieces and her love for baking Christmas cookies. Family and friends may visit Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave, Norwich on Sunday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A funeral home service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com
to leave an online condolence for Sherrie's family.