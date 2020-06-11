Sherry Ann (Bengston) Hill, 49, of Bristol, beloved wife of 23 years to Robert Hill, lost her courageous battle with cancer on Monday, June 8, 2020. Born March 24, 1971 in Cleveland, OH, daughter of the late Barbara Shaffer-Bengston, Sherry, "the middle child", had an abundant personality and amazing strength stuffed into her small frame. Sherry graduated from Lewis S. Mills High School, Class of 1989, and continued her education at Porter and Chester Institute. She began her career as a CNA, moving to medical assistant, and ultimately her career path led her to medical billing. Sherry was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 165 where she made friends quickly and enjoyed Bingo. She had a green thumb and found peace in gardening and tending to her flower bed. Sherry also enjoyed scrapbooking and had a gift for crafting. She did her best to leave things better than she found them. She'd feed you, weed your garden, give a ride, and be a friend or caregiver if needed, all for a Dunkin' Donuts coffee. Above all else, Sherry treasured her family. Besides her husband, Sherry is survived by her daughter, Bethany Goodrich; her son, Zachary Hill; her sister, Aneysa Bengston; her brother, Scott Bengston; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and countless cousins and friends that became family. She is predeceased by her grandparents, Francis and Aneysa Bristol. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville, on Saturday (June 13) from 11:00am -1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carole and Ray Neag Cancer Center, c/o the UCONN Foundation, 10 Talcott Notch Road, Suite 100, Farmington, CT 06032 or to the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 165, 1253 Wolcott Road, Wolcott, CT 06716. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 11, 2020.