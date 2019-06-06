Sheryl Ann (Gangewere) Vitkauskas, 60 of Enfield, CT, passed away peacefully in her home Sunday night, June 2, 2019, after living with cancer for 6 years. She spent her last days surrounded by her beloved family and friends. She was a graduate of Enrico Fermi High School, class of '76 and was employed by LEGO for over twenty years before becoming ill. She lived to her last day as she had lived her entire life: a devoted mother and wife, caring sister, loyal friend and compassionate person. Sheryl is survived by her husband Mark, daughters Rebecca and Rachel; son-in-law Daniel Keating; brothers Ciro (CJ) Gangewere and Chester Tibbils; sister Korin Kingsbury; godson Mark St. George and godson and nephew Jeffrey Gangewere; uncles Mark and Ciro St. George; and many beloved cousins, in-laws, numerous nieces and nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her parents Joanne and Chester Tibbils. Family and friends will be notified of a memorial luncheon to be planned. Memorial donations may be made to the Johnson Memorial Cancer Center. Browne Memorial Chapels 43 Shaker Rd. Enfield, CT has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave online condolences, please visit www.brownefuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary