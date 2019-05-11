Shigeyuki "Shig" Kuwada, 76, of West Hartford, passed peacefully on Friday, May 3rd at home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Tashme, British Columbia in a Japanese internment camp on October 29, 1942 to Hisao "Henry" and Toki Kuwada. His three sisters, Atsumi, Naomi and Terumi were guiding forces throughout his life. Shig grew up in Winnipeg, Manitoba where he met Blanche, his wife of over 51 years. After earning his Ph.D, he spent the early formative years of his career at the University of Wisconsin. He settled in Connecticut where he and Blanche raised their three sons Tim, Jud, and Clinton "Casey" and was a distinguished Professor at the UConn School of Medicine in the field of auditory physiology. He was known for his laid back style and laugh, but also for his exacting work ethic, unwavering principle and brutal honesty. Shig loved his daughter in-laws Karen and Rachel and his grandchildren Maddie, Stella, Lucy, Tyler, Caden, Leah, Peyton and Tucker. Shig had a thirst for knowledge and was a student of life. He was a "jack of all trades" with an impressive range of knowledge and talents. He was usually right, but never in doubt! A master fine woodworker, his innumerable masterpieces decorate the homes of family and friends around the world. Shig will be remembered for his Ramen noodles and love for his family, cigars, drums and poker. The family would like to thank Dr. Timothy Hong, Tiffany Wood, RN and the Hospice team for their excellent and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The and Hartford HealthCare at Home Hospice Care. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 11, 2019