Shirleen Rossignol Moynihan of West Hartford died peacefully at home with her family on November 2, 2020. Shirleen is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Frank Moynihan, daughter Maura (Moynihan) Herson and her husband Jay Herson of Massachusetts, and son Brendan Moynihan and his wife Lisel Moynihan of West Hartford CT. She has one sister, Pauline (Rossignol) Havelick of Berlin, CT and one sister-in-law, Dora Rossignol of Frenchville, ME. Shirleen is the much loved Memere to five grandchildren, Tyler, Joshua, Lindsay, Allison and Emily, and has numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Real Rossignol and Philip Rossignol. Shirleen grew up in Acadian Frenchville, ME the daughter of farmers, Romeo and Ann Marie Rossignol. She returned to northern Maine to attend extended family reunions throughout her life. She attended Mount Merici Academy in Waterville, ME, where she played basketball and befriended classmates from all over the world. After graduation she began her own adventure, moving to Hartford, CT where she met her husband Frank. They raised their family in West Hartford, and Shirleen was active in the community as the church secretary for the First Baptist Church on North Main Street, a long-time member and president of the Webster Hill Garden Club, and Chairperson of Saint Helena's flower committee. She was passionate about flowers, and the gardens in her yard bloomed from early spring until fall each year under her constant care. Each summer she hosted her grandchildren for "Memere Camp" a memorable week of outings, projects, games and fun. She will be greatly missed. The funeral mass and burial will be private. Condolences may be left at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
in her memory at act.alz.org