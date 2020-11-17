Shirley A. (Fisher) (Stowell) (Bergen) Demers, 88, died on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Quabbin Valley Health Care in Athol, MA. She worked as an LPN at Athol Memorial Hospital for 10 years and for Dr. AK Schwartz, DPM in Enfield, CT for 15 years until her retirement. Shirley married Alvin F. Bergen in 1981 and they lived in Enfield, CT until his death in 1992. She married Paul E. Demers in 1995 and they lived in Suffield, CT until his death in 1997. Shirley is survived by her daughters Kathy Ledford (Richard) of Orange, Susan Smith of Erving, and Nancy Porcari (Michael) of Orange, stepdaughter Karen Canning (Mark) of Suffield, CT, and brother John A. MacDonald, Jr. and his wife Jacqueline of Orange. She also leaves six grandchildren; Ian Ledford and Jessica Drake of Orange, Stephanie Smith (Seth) of Richmond, NH, Heather Sheperd (Tim) of Nnorthfield, Abby and Megan Canning of Suffield, CT and four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Doris and John A. MacDonald, Sr., and her husbands, Shirley was predeceased by her daughter Lynn D. Stowell, a brother William S. Fisher and his wife Imogene, a stepsister Joyce Rawson, and grandson-in-law Brian Dimetres. A private graveside service will be held in South Cemetery, Orange. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 in Shirley's name. Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family. Full obituary and offering your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM