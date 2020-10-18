Shirley A. LaPointe Boulay of Coventry passed away on Wednesday October 14, 2020 at the age of 82 surrounded by the ones she loved the most. Shirley was born on July 03, 1938 in Hartford, CT to the late Alfred and Armande LaPointe. Shirley worked at Sabrina's Pools in Coventry as a Service Manager where she retired after many dedicated years. Over the years, Shirley enjoyed traveling to her home in Florida, spending the summer months in Rhode Island, loved to play Bingo, and above all, her favorite thing to do was snuggle with her dog Charlie. Shirley had open arms for anyone whom crossed her path. Shirley leaves behind her daughter Roxanne Boulay Ellsworth and her partner Leo Audibert. Her daughter Leslie Boulay. Her son Anthony Boulay and his partner Linda Michaud. Her grandchildren, Ashley Ellsworth and Ryan Ellsworth whom she adored. Her great granddaughter Ava Ellsworth, and several nieces, nephews, and very special friends. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Leonard Boulay, as well as her two sisters Nancy LaPointe and Carol LaPointe (Dorsey) Carter. Her family will miss her tremendously. Relatives and friends may join the family on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10am for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 1600 Main Street, Coventry, CT. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Coventry, CT. For online condolences please visit: smallandpietrasfuneralhome.com