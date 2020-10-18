1/1
Shirley A. LaPointe Boulay
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley A. LaPointe Boulay of Coventry passed away on Wednesday October 14, 2020 at the age of 82 surrounded by the ones she loved the most. Shirley was born on July 03, 1938 in Hartford, CT to the late Alfred and Armande LaPointe. Shirley worked at Sabrina's Pools in Coventry as a Service Manager where she retired after many dedicated years. Over the years, Shirley enjoyed traveling to her home in Florida, spending the summer months in Rhode Island, loved to play Bingo, and above all, her favorite thing to do was snuggle with her dog Charlie. Shirley had open arms for anyone whom crossed her path. Shirley leaves behind her daughter Roxanne Boulay Ellsworth and her partner Leo Audibert. Her daughter Leslie Boulay. Her son Anthony Boulay and his partner Linda Michaud. Her grandchildren, Ashley Ellsworth and Ryan Ellsworth whom she adored. Her great granddaughter Ava Ellsworth, and several nieces, nephews, and very special friends. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Leonard Boulay, as well as her two sisters Nancy LaPointe and Carol LaPointe (Dorsey) Carter. Her family will miss her tremendously. Relatives and friends may join the family on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10am for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 1600 Main Street, Coventry, CT. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Coventry, CT. For online condolences please visit: smallandpietrasfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Burial
St. Mary's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Small & Pietras Funeral Home
65 Elm Street
Rockville, CT 06066
(860) 875-0703
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 18, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this difficult time.
The Staff of Small & Pietras and Coventry Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved