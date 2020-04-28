|
Shirley A. (Saxby) Mascola, 85, of Windsor, beloved wife of Richard W. Mascola for 65 years, passed away peacefully, Thursday, April 23, 2020. Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Harold and Alice Saxby and step mother Gladys Saxby, she was raised in East Hartford where she graduated from East Hartford High School and had lived in Windsor since 1963. She had been a legal secretary for the State of Connecticut Tax Department until her retirement. Shirley was a member of the Wethersfield Art League and was volunteer chair with the March of Dimes Hartford Chapter for many years. She was a member of the Alter Guild at Grace Episcopal Church for many years and currently a member of Old Saint Andrews Episcopal Church, North Bloomfield and the CT Rose Society. Shirley was known for her beautiful rock garden in her front yard and was an artist in both watercolors and oils. Besides her husband Richard, she leaves her son Mark C. Mascola and his wife Melissa of Windsor; three grandsons Mathew Mageau, Jacob and Nathan Mascola; sister-in-law Dale DeCarlo and her husband Al; cousin Michael Novak and his wife Denise; close friends Tim and Sandra Goulet and Donald and Frances Levesque; and several nieces and nephews. Private burial will be in Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to the March of Dimes Hartford Chapter. The Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2020