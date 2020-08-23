Shirley A. (Malecky) Masterson, 85, of Agawam, MA, loving and devoted wife of 65 years to Edward Masterson, Sr., passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Bay State Medical Center. Born and raised in Glastonbury, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Balbina (Leach) Malecky and she was the last surviving sibling of their ten children. She was also former resident of Ellington and New Port Richey, FL. She moved to Agawam, MA in 2019. Shirley was a survivor of the Hartford Circus Fire that occurred on July 6, 1944. She was the owner of the Ellington Center Liquor Shoppe for many years. It wasn't just a business to her but a place to make new friends and work side by side with her children. Her outgoing personality and caring nature made her business a great success. Shirley was very proud of her Polish heritage. Ed and Shirley loved hosting three generations of their family at their Florida home. Her six children describe her as; a caring grandmother, welcoming to all, full of love, religious, devoted to family and the best mother. She was a devout Catholic and was a member of parishes wherever she lived. In the last few days of her life, she even requested a visit from the Pope. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Bradford Masterson and his wife Pamela of Ellington and their children; Brandon and Lyndsey, her son Michael Masterson of FL, her son Edward Masterson, Jr. and his wife Brenda of Eastford and his son Scott, her daughter Kathleen Payzant and her husband Stephen of Ellington and their children; Courtney, Cameron and Catherine, her daughter Nancy Wandzy of Broad Brook and her children; Katie and Emma, her son John Masterson and his wife Joan of Ellington and his children; Meghan and Kelsey. She also leaves behind nine great-grandchildren, her sisters-in-law Mary Malecky of East Hartford and Lois Malecky of FL, and many nieces and nephews. Above all else, she was a dedicated wife, mother, Bobshi to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a friend to many. Funeral services will be private with no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com