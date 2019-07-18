Home

Shirley A. Tychsen


1936 - 2019
Shirley A. Tychsen Obituary
Shirley Tychsen, born January 18, 1936, passed away on July 16, 2019 at Hughes Health & Rehab in West Hartford. Shirley was the loving daughter of the late Peter and Esther Tychsen, caring for them faithfully for ten years in their Florida home until the time of their deaths. She graduated from Hall High School in West Hartford and attended Kings College in Briarcliff Manor, NY. After earning her LPN degree from a nursing school in Clearwater, FL, she worked at the Newington Children's Hospital for many years until her retirement. She was a member of the Wethersfield Evangelical Free Church and loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A special Thank You goes to all the staff at Hughes Health & Rehab for taking such loving, compassionate care of Shirley during her stay there. Memorial donations may be made to the WEFC Building Fund, 511 Maple St., Wethersfield, CT 06109. Funeral services are private and are under the care of the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, CT 06111.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 18, 2019
