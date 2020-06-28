Shirley Adamowicz
1936 - 2020
Shirley (Josephson) Adamowicz, 84, of Middletown wife of the late Raymond "Butch" Adamowicz, died June 5, 2020 at her home with her family and a Pepsi by her side. Shirley was born in New Britain and was the daughter of the late Harold "Happy" and Helen (Egan) Josephson. Prior to her retirement, Shirley worked for SNET as a repair dispatcher for many years. She was a communicant of Saint Pius X Church and active with many of their organizations. Shirley is survived by a daughter, Jill Zaniewski (Peter) of Berlin, three grandsons, Ronald Pelletier (Jennifer) of Berlin, Michael Pelletier (Violet) of Marlborough, Kevin Pelletier (Kristen) of Middlefield, eight great grandchildren, Tyler, Nolan, Darren, Ashlynn, Leala, Cooper, Emma, Warren. A brother, Harold Josephson (Paddy) of East Berlin, a brother-in-law, Henry Adamowicz of Florida, two sister-in-laws, Laura Johnson of Ohio, Laurie Adamowicz of Cromwell and many nieces and nephews. Shirley was a much loved and respected mom, gramma, aunt and friend who was up for most adventures and challenges. Shirley was always available to listen, advise or just help in anyway you needed her to. My dad would often just shake his head because my mother would bring anyone home for a holiday dinner if they appeared to be alone, even if she didn't know them. There were also so many people that lived with us just because they needed to at the time. Shirley's family would like to thank Middlesex Hospice for the care, compassion, and support they showed Shirley and her family. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Weiss Hospice Unit c/o Dept. of Philanthropy 28 Crescent Street, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 26, 2020
GLORIA D'AMICO WAS HERE.
Gloria D'Amico
Friend
June 24, 2020
So sorry to hear about mom, we have many fond camping memories at Indianfield.
Molly & Larry Harrington
Acquaintance
June 22, 2020
Shirley and I met on our first day of Kindergarten at St. Marys School when I moved to New Britain from Philadelphia. Looking lost, as usual, Shirley came to my rescue and brought me to my classroom. That was the beginning of along and wonderful friendship. We rode the bus together ever day along with her side kick and best friend Monique who I might mention, remained her best friend until Shirleys passing.
Shirley was the kindest, funniest person I knew.No matter the time or distance we could always pick right up where we left off. You always knew you had friend in Shirley.She'll be missed by everyone fortunate
enough to know her. Her generosity was legendary , her heart memorable.
My sincere condolences to her entire family. You were blessed.
And to Monique, I can only imagine your sadness, but what wonderful memories you have.
Helen Inman Marchese
Friend
June 22, 2020
Jill and family. I am so sorry to hear of Shirley's passing. I remember all the times my mom and would go with you to visit her. They were fun times. I also remember going to her house for one Thanksgiving. Your mom and dad were always so generous and nice. I will always remember them. Your mom was lucky to have you and your family, just as you were lucky to have her. I love and miss you. I will miss Shirley. She was a very loving friend and mom. I am glad to have known her. Love, Michele LaPage
Michele LaPage
Friend
June 21, 2020
To the Zaniewski/Pelletier family- Jill, Im so sorry to hear of your Moms passing. Youre in my thoughts and prayers. In reading her obituary- its so beautiful to see all of those who came after her. So many grand and great grandchildren! She was a lucky woman to have so many people who loved her. ❤
Cindy Hetu (Thibault)
Friend
June 20, 2020
Shirley, I'll never forget all the chats we used to have when you and Butch came into Kmart. Jill and I have been friends for years and you always made me feel like part of the family. Your wit, generosity and spunk will be greatly missed. Knowing that you and Butch are together again helps to ease the sorrow.
Ellie Thorsson
Friend
June 20, 2020
I will always remember Shirley for her humor & thoughtfulness. She will be missed.
Lou Hurley
Friend
June 20, 2020
Thinking of all the years we knew each other, from St Mary's School to NBHS. We did so many Class Reunions together, and had lots of laughs. Remembering all the good times. I will miss you, but never forget you.
Marge Waskiewicz
Friend
June 19, 2020
Always thinking of the good times and the many laughs we had together.
Helene Cashman
Friend
June 19, 2020
Shirley,
Over the past 5 years you had become a large part of my life. I will miss Saturday night dinners, teaming up on your Daughter, and our shopping trips, the list goes on and on. It is truly an Honor to have been your Son In-law for the past 36 years. Thank you for everything. I really am going to miss you.
Pete
Peter Zaniewski
Family
