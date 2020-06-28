Shirley and I met on our first day of Kindergarten at St. Marys School when I moved to New Britain from Philadelphia. Looking lost, as usual, Shirley came to my rescue and brought me to my classroom. That was the beginning of along and wonderful friendship. We rode the bus together ever day along with her side kick and best friend Monique who I might mention, remained her best friend until Shirleys passing.

Shirley was the kindest, funniest person I knew.No matter the time or distance we could always pick right up where we left off. You always knew you had friend in Shirley.She'll be missed by everyone fortunate

enough to know her. Her generosity was legendary , her heart memorable.

My sincere condolences to her entire family. You were blessed.

And to Monique, I can only imagine your sadness, but what wonderful memories you have.

Helen Inman Marchese

Friend