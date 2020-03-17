Hartford Courant Obituaries
Shirley Alice Thomsen


1920 - 2020
Shirley Alice Thomsen Obituary
Shirley Alice Thomsen of Avon, CT, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020, at the age of 99. Shirley was born in Springfield, MA, in 1920 to Frederick and Alice Christensen and was one of four sisters. They moved to Denmark where she married Victor Thomsen in 1957. They then lived in the West Harford and Avon area where she raised her two sons, Paul and Niels, and worked with her husband in their realty and property management company. She was hardworking, generous, full of life, loved to laugh, and will be missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband Victor, sons Paul and Niels, her sisters Florence and Jean, grandsons Niels and Conor, and many nieces and nephews. A calling hour from 12 noon-1:00 PM will be held prior to a memorial service at 1:00 PM at Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Rd, Avon on Friday, March 20, 2020. Burial will conclude services in St. Ann Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American School for the Deaf, 139 N Main St., West Hartford CT 06107 or www.asd-1817.org
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 17, 2020
