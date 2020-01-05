Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Hopewell Baptist Church
280 Windsor Avenue
Windsor, CT
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Hopewell Baptist Church
280 Windsor Avenue
Windsor, CT
Shirley Ann Davis-Wallace

Shirley Ann Davis-Wallace Obituary
Shirley Ann (Holloway) Davis-Wallace, 82, of West Hartford died on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She is survived by husband Oliver (O.B.) Wallace; children Velinda Davis-Daniels of Bloomfield and Bret Davis of New Britain; grandchildren Derrick T. Gaddy, Jr. and April L. Robertson (Rickey) of Gilbert, AZ and Bryant D. Daniels of Middletown; seven great grand-children and a great great grand-daughter. She was predeceased by parents Leroy and Angeline (Randall) Holloway, brother Leroy Holloway Jr., daughter Germaine I. Davis-Young and granddaughter Brittney M. Daniels. Calling hours will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Hopewell Baptist Church, 280 Windsor Avenue, Windsor, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM. Arrangements are entrusted to Carmon Community Funeral Homes, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. For online condolences please visit, wwww.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 5, 2020
