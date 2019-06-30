Shirley Ann (Hallisey) Freyler, 85 of West Suffield departed from this life on June 27th. Shirley was born the youngest of three children to the late Joseph Anthony and Katherine (McMahon) Hallisey in Wethersfield, CT on August 13, 1933. Shirley loved sports growing up whether it was playing basketball or serving as her father's official scorekeeper on the town American Legion teams he coached. Shirley graduated from Wethersfield High School and subsequently Hartford Secretarial School with a keen intellect and a burning desire to seek adventure. She went to work at Hartford Electric Light Company and would meet many of her lifelong friends. She would travel extensively whenever she could across this country or to Europe, South America and Africa. In 1969, she met and married the love of her life, John "Jack" W Freyler and they would build a life together, moving to West Suffield near Lake Congamond, and raising their two sons in a wonderful neighborhood with many other young families. Shirley's passion for sports, particularly for her beloved New York Giants, never diminished in her lifetime. She was rarely seen without a hat, jersey, jacket, bumper sticker or lawn sign displaying her loyalty to the Giants. Shirley worked in her later years driving a Taxi, delivering mail for the East Granby Post Office and working at the Town Boat Launch in Southwick, MA always eager to meet and greet people with bright eyes and a smile. Shirley was perpetually armed with a deadly sense of humor and never left a quip without an immediate comeback. She loved a glass of wine, laughed easily, made friends quickly and kept those friends for life. In 1990, just as their boys had grown and left the house, Shirley lost her husband Jack. Shirley stayed strong and chose to live her life among her friends and wonderful neighbors in West Suffield until well after her retirement. In her final years, Shirley was a resident of Mulberry Gardens in Southington where she was cared for and was closer to her brothers, children and grandchildren. Shirley leaves behind her two brothers: Joseph M Hallisey of Wethersfield and Paul A Hallisey of Rocky Hill, her two sons: Aaron J Freyler and his wife Patricia (Cipriano) Freyler of Shelton; Adam J Freyler and wife Kim Liberg Freyler of Southington. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: Jack T Freyler, Samantha P Freyler, Sabryne B Freyler and Patrick J Freyler. Finally, she is survived by her many wonderful nieces, nephews, and cousins. Shirley will be missed by all she touched throughout her life. Her bright, smiling eyes will be burned in our memories as she takes her journey to the beyond to be with her husband, friends and family who passed before her. Friends may call on Friday July 5, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00PM at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Shirley's life will be held Saturday July 6, 2019 at 10:00 am in Sacred Heart Church of Christ the King Parish, 56 Hartford Avenue, Wethersfield. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, 580 Elm Street Rocky Hill. To extend condolences or for further information, please visit farleysullivan.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019