Shirley Barbara Holts, 90, of Glastonbury, CT, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was born on June 2, 1930 in Boston, MA to George and Beatrice Ashe. She spent her childhood and attended school in Dexter, Maine. She married and moved to CT where she raised her three children. She retired from Pratt & Whitney after a long career. She is survived by her two sisters, Betty Stevens , North Berwick, Maine and Carolyn Ashe, Embden, Maine. her children, Chris Holts, and Debra Madalena, and Paul Holts, as well as 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Shirley enjoyed long car rides, eating out and enjoying a good book. She loved holidays and gatherings surrounded by her family. Services will be private,

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 25, 2020.
