Shirley Coulter Bell, 88, of East Hartford and formerly of South Windsor, widow of Joseph Bell, passed away on May 27, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was born April 19, 1932, daughter of Eliot and Edna Coulter. Prior to retiring, she was employed at The Travelers. She was a member of The Travelers Women's Club and a longtime member of All Saints Episcopal Church. She enjoyed many summers at her residence in Lady Lake, Florida. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Edward Pelland, with whom she resided with in East Hartford. Two sons, Robert Zurek and his wife Cathy of North Carolina, and Gary Zurek and his wife Joanne of Danielson. She also leaves behind her siblings: Sandy Enquist of Prospect, sister Dorothy Coulter of West Hartford, and Thomas Coulter of Waterbury; plus several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be performed at Silver Lane Cemetery, with a memorial service to come at a future date. Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church in East Hartford. For an online memorial, please visit www.newkirkandwhitney.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.
