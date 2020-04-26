Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Cross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Cross

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Cross Obituary
Shirley Cross, 77, of Bloomfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Shirley was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and dear friend. She will truly be missed by all who knew her and there is an ache in their hearts that she is no longer with them. Her church family at St. Justin-St. Michael Catholic Parish in Hartford will also miss her presence dearly, as well as all the customers, who she considered as family, at her restaurant "Mama's Place" in Hartford. Her funeral service will be private. A Homegoing Service will be held at a later date at St. Justin-St. Michael Parish in Hartford. To read the full obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or share a memory with her family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -