Shirley Cross, 77, of Bloomfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Shirley was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and dear friend. She will truly be missed by all who knew her and there is an ache in their hearts that she is no longer with them. Her church family at St. Justin-St. Michael Catholic Parish in Hartford will also miss her presence dearly, as well as all the customers, who she considered as family, at her restaurant "Mama's Place" in Hartford. Her funeral service will be private. A Homegoing Service will be held at a later date at St. Justin-St. Michael Parish in Hartford. To read the full obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or share a memory with her family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020