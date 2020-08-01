Shirley E. (Newton) Heck, 97, of Union, CT, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Johnson Memorial Hospital. She was born in Lansing, MI, daughter of the late Harold S. and Ethel I. (Taylor) Newton, Sr. Shirley worked for many years at the Museum Education Department at Old Sturbridge Village. She will be remembered for her love of gardening, cat and birds. Shirley is survived by her three children, Albert Stachelsky of Union, CT, Elaine Tetrault of Trenton, FL, and David M. Heck and his wife Janine of Union, CT; six grandchildren; her brother, Harold Newton, Jr.; her sister, Susan Newton Voter; and several great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband, Frank Stachelsky; her daughter, Joyce (Stachelsky) Chaffee; her second husband, Wilfred Heck; and her beloved cat, Buzz. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 10 AM to 11 AM, with a memorial service to begin at 11 AM at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT. Committal services will follow at 12 PM at Union Center Cemetery, Cemetery Rd., Union, CT. Memorial donations may be made to PAWS Cat Shelter, 240 Woodstock Ave. W, Woodstock, CT 06281 or to the Union Volunteer Fire Company, 1049 Buckley Highway, Union, CT 06076. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com