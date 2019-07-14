Hartford Courant Obituaries
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church,
79 New Park Ave.
Hartford, CT
Burial
Following Services
Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Shirley E. Szubinski Obituary
Shirley E. Szubinski, 93, of Hartford, died July 11 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph J. Szubinski in 2008. Born in Hartford to the late Frederick Garland and Suzanne (Doiron)Jung she resided in Hartford and maintained a second home in Ellsworth, Maine. A woman of great faith, she was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church, the Catholic Daughters of America, the Ladies of La Salette, the Dames, and the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW . She was always on the go and looked forward to a great adventure and always up for a good game of bingo. Above all she was a warm, loving, and caring Mother, Nana and friend with a unique sense of humor. She leaves her children, Sherry Nordeng and her husband James Nordeng, John Szubinski, Betty Szubinski, and Robert Szubinski and his wife MaryJane Szubinski and her grandchildren, Heather Nordeng, Heidi Nordeng, Kelly Bilodeau and Emily Szubinski. Besides her husband she was predeceased by her sister Bernice Machia and her brothers Paul and Robert Garland. We wish to thank Mary Abare for her care during this time. Shirley's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 16 at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 79 New Park Ave., Hartford followed by her burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Friends may call on her family on Monday, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Molloy Funeral Home, 906 Farmington Ave., West Hartford. Donations in Shirley's name may be made to Our Lady of Sorrows Church. On-line messages of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 14, 2019
