Shirley Edmonds
Shirley Edmonds, 77, of Bloomfield, beloved wife for 24 years, and best friend, of Samuel Edmonds, Jr., passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020. Shirley was a loving wife, sister, aunt, and dear friend. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Her family and friends will fondly remember her as a God fearing woman who was strong in her faith. She had a beautiful spirit as well as a beautiful smile and was always very kind, loving, and giving. Her Funeral Service will be private. Her family suggests that you attend her service remotely. To read the full obituary, leave an online condolence, share a memory with her family, or attend the service remotely, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.
