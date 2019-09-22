Home

Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
48 Cook Avenue
Meriden, CT 06451
(203) 235-4152
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church,
20 Catlin St.
Meriden, CT
View Map
Shirley F. Cosker


1924 - 2019
Shirley F. Cosker Obituary
Shirley F. Cosker, wife of the late John J. Cosker, passed away on September 16, 2019. She was born in Meriden on April 23, 1924, a daughter of the late Fred and Janet Kay Feibel. She was a graduate of Meriden High School and St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing. She had been employed at Meriden-Wallingford Hospital and Westfield Nursing Home. Shirley was a lifetime active parishioner of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, and served as directress of the altar guild for many years. She was also a member of Edith Douglas Lodge #8, Daughters of Scotia. Shirley is survived by her daughters; Janice Zimmer and her husband Chuck of Truro, MA, and Laurie Kumnick and her husband Hilary of Killingworth, CT, her son John and his wife Robin of Port Orange, FL, her six grandchildren; Todd Zimmer and Sara Wilson of Cromwell, CT, Marc Zimmer and his wife Oriana of Santa Barbara, CA, Zachary Kumnick of Tempe, AZ, Gabriel Kumnick of Norwalk, CT, Rachel and Kendall Cosker of Port Orange, FL, great-granddaughter McKenna Zimmer, and her siblings; Dr. Fred Feibel of Canton Center, CT, Lois Gillane of North Eastham, MA, and Myrtle Berlandy of Kensington, CT. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service celebrating Shirley's life will be held on Saturday, October 5 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 20 Catlin St. Meriden. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104, or to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 20 Catlin St., Meriden, CT 06450. To see Shirley's obituary online, or to share a memory with her family, please visit: www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 22, 2019
