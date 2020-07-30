It is with sadness that the family announces the passing of Shirley G. (Andrews) Wheeler on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was born in Worcester, MA, on June 6, 1931. On September 3, 1951, she was united in marriage with Harry N. Wheeler, her husband of 68 years, who survives her. Shirley also leaves behind her sister, Beverly Luksha of Jacksonville, FL and her five children. While they made their home in Spring Hill, FL for the past 20 years, she was born, married and raised her family in New England. She leaves two sons, John Wheeler and wife Debi of East Hartford, CT, and Rich Wheeler and wife Debra of Lebanon, CT. She also leaves five grandsons, all in Connecticut - Derek Wheeler, Shawn Wheeler, Chris Grant, Brian Wheeler and wife Amanda, and Todd Wheeler and wife Lori. She was also a great-grandmother to Cheyenne, Shawn, Isaac, Jordan, Brianna and Lillyana. Arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family in Auburn, MA.



