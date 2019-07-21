Shirley Goodhue Wilcox, age 84, wife of more than 60 years to Henry R. (Dick) Wilcox, passed away early the morning of July 17 due to complications from a fall four days prior. Shirley was born July 3, 1935 in Hartford, CT, a daughter of the late Edmund and Irene Dupuis Goodhue. Her early years were spent in Old Saybrook, and Shirley lived most of her life in Westbrook. She and her husband also resided in Pompano Beach, FL., moving to Southwick in 2012. Salutatorian of her graduating class at Morgan High School where she met many life-long friends, she also graduated from Paier College of Art. Prior to her retirement she worked as a bookkeeper, office manager, and interior designer. Shirley was a member of the Westbrook Congregational Church. Among her favorite pastimes were boating on Long Island Sounds, league bowling, Ladies' Night home parties, hosting family holiday gatherings and playing bridge. Shirley is survived by her two daughters, Leslie (Lee) Cheever and her husband Norman Cheever, Nancy Brown Roy and her husband Keith G. Roy, all of Southwick; three grandchildren, Dylan Brown and her husband Ross Anti of Brooklyn, NY, Stephanie Cheever of Nashville, TN, Richard Wilcox Brown of Southwick. She also leaves several nieces and nephews and their families. A memorial service for Shirley will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to Westbrook Congregational Church and Southwick Fireman's Association Ambulance Fund. Southwick Forastiere Family Funeral Home is entrusted with Final Arrangements. www.forastiere.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 21, 2019