Dr. Shirley Hugh Barker, PhD, known as Hugh, died peacefully August 8th, 2020. He was 104 years old. Hugh was born November 27th, 1915 in Beloit Wisconsin to Shirley Campbell Barker and Judson Thom Barker. He was predeceased by his wife Dorothy & daughter Ellen Barker. Hugh is survived by his son Judson & daughter-in-law Linda Barker, son Eldon Barker, granddaughter Erin, her husband Adam Townsend & 2 great grandchildren Liam & Isabella Townsend. Hugh was also predeceased by his 2 brothers, Frank & Baron Barker & a sister Alice (Dolly) Hesse. Hugh grew up largely on farms in Southern Wisconsin. With his astonishing memory he would recall the train whistle that marked the end of World War I and how in second grade he rode a horse to school with his younger brother sitting behind him. Growing up, Hugh developed an affinity for ham radio. He used it an effective method of communication and shared joy with his brothers. His handle was NU0U. Hugh graduated from Whitewater High School and Whitewater State College. He was then recruited to The University of Wisconsin at Madison where he received his PhD in physiology. While serving in the US Army 82 Airborne Division he met Dorothy Erickson. They were married in 1943 and had 3 children. Hugh began teaching at Saint Cloud State University and stayed there until his retirement in 1978. He always said that as a field biologist he was blessed to be near prairies, pine and hardwood forests. Post retirement, and many years of caring for Dorothy, he moved to Glastonbury, CT to be close to his family. Hugh's last few years were spent at Avery Heights where he was able to continue his love of gardening & tinkering with his personal environment. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Emmanuel Martey for the wonderful care & friendship he provided to Hugh during his last 2 years. A memorial service will be held at the discretion of the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice
or to the United States National Park Foundation, 1500 K Street, Suite 700, Washington DC 20005. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com
.