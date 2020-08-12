1/1
Shirley Hugh Barker
1915 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Shirley Hugh Barker, PhD, known as Hugh, died peacefully August 8th, 2020. He was 104 years old. Hugh was born November 27th, 1915 in Beloit Wisconsin to Shirley Campbell Barker and Judson Thom Barker. He was predeceased by his wife Dorothy & daughter Ellen Barker. Hugh is survived by his son Judson & daughter-in-law Linda Barker, son Eldon Barker, granddaughter Erin, her husband Adam Townsend & 2 great grandchildren Liam & Isabella Townsend. Hugh was also predeceased by his 2 brothers, Frank & Baron Barker & a sister Alice (Dolly) Hesse. Hugh grew up largely on farms in Southern Wisconsin. With his astonishing memory he would recall the train whistle that marked the end of World War I and how in second grade he rode a horse to school with his younger brother sitting behind him. Growing up, Hugh developed an affinity for ham radio. He used it an effective method of communication and shared joy with his brothers. His handle was NU0U. Hugh graduated from Whitewater High School and Whitewater State College. He was then recruited to The University of Wisconsin at Madison where he received his PhD in physiology. While serving in the US Army 82 Airborne Division he met Dorothy Erickson. They were married in 1943 and had 3 children. Hugh began teaching at Saint Cloud State University and stayed there until his retirement in 1978. He always said that as a field biologist he was blessed to be near prairies, pine and hardwood forests. Post retirement, and many years of caring for Dorothy, he moved to Glastonbury, CT to be close to his family. Hugh's last few years were spent at Avery Heights where he was able to continue his love of gardening & tinkering with his personal environment. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Emmanuel Martey for the wonderful care & friendship he provided to Hugh during his last 2 years. A memorial service will be held at the discretion of the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice or to the United States National Park Foundation, 1500 K Street, Suite 700, Washington DC 20005. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved