Shirley Jean Noren LaRochelle, 93, formerly of Enfield, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020. She was born in Greenwich, CT on August 18, 1926 to Bessy Gladys Krumm Noren and Alfred E. Noren, Sr. Shirley grew up in New Britain, CT, graduating high school in 1944, and Teachers College of Connecticut in 1948. She married Pierre J. LaRochelle and together they made their home in Enfield, CT in 1955 and started a family. She taught elementary school, first in New Britain, then for many years in Enfield. She was particularly attentive to developing reading skills in her students and science learning. She was devoted to her family, her greatest pride, and took time off from teaching to nurture them. Her children fondly recall her creativity, artistry, imagination and encouragement. Shirley was a faithful member of the Enfield Congregational Church for 65 years. She enjoyed her affiliation with the Girl Scouts as a troop leader and camp counselor in her younger years. She was a member of the Enfield Women's Club and the Enfield Senior Center. She enjoyed lifelong learning through Elder Hostel trips, and was an avid quilter and genealogy researcher. Shirley is predeceased by her husband, Pierre; and her brother, Walter Ladd, and leaves behind her three children, Leslie Judge (and her husband Ed) of West Granby, CT, Jay LaRochelle of Fairbanks, AK and Alison England (and her husband Bob) of Warren, ME. She is survived by her brothers, Alfred E. Noren, Jr. and Kenneth Noren, both of Fayetteville, GA. She also leaves many cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. The family would be most grateful if you remember Shirley with a gift to your favorite charity. At a time when so many are struggling, it would please her to be remembered by a kindness to others.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 6, 2020.