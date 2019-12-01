Home

Services
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
(860) 669-2903
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
Resources
Shirley Jean Hall


1940 - 2019
Shirley Jean Hall Obituary
Shirley Jean Hall, of Clinton, CT passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, 11/27/19 at Saint Francis Hospital from heart complications. She was born 8/30/40 in Albemarle, NC to Webb and Dorothy Poplin. The highlight of her youth was being raised by her grandparents, Crowell and Mary Belle Poplin on their farm in New London, NC. Shirley had previously resided in Charlotte, NC before settling in Clinton to raise her family. While in Charlotte, she earned an Associate Degree in Business Administration. Shirley was employed by Chesebrough Ponds (Unilever) in the finance department from 1976, retiring in 2007. She was a member of the Westbrook Elks Lodge where she volunteered for many events and enjoyed lunches with her friends. She was a lifelong sports fan, always rooting for the UNC Tarheels, New York Yankees, and Dallas Cowboys. She was thrilled to recently attend a ballgame at Yankee stadium with her grandson and son, and cherished trips to CA and FL with her girls. She always made her presence known with her vibrant energy, sparking a conversation with anyone in her path. Shirley was a true Southern belle who made the most amazing meals to be shared with friends and family. "Nana" was a constant vision on the sideline of her grandchildren's sporting events and activities, always cheering them on. Shirley is survived by her daughters Tonya Lager and husband Joel of Beverly Hills, CA, Mitzi Tuttle and husband John of East Hampton, CT, son Jason Hall of East Hampton, CT, grandchildren Johnathan Tuttle of Brooklyn, NY, Abigayle Tuttle of Columbia, MD, and Avery Hall of East Hampton, CT. She was predeceased by her brothers Harold and Jerry Poplin. Visitation hours are Wednesday 6:00-8:00PM and a memorial service Thursday 10:00AM, both at Swan Funeral Home in Clinton. In lieu of flowers, consider donations on her behalf to Vietnam Veterans Chapter #270, 106 Flanders Rd. Niantic, CT 06357.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 1, 2019
