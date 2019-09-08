Home

Shirley Jean Wagner


1941 - 2019
Shirley Jean Wagner Obituary
Shirley Jean Wagner, 78, of Oklahoma City formerly of Hartford, CT. passed away Sunday September 1, 2019 at Norman Regional Hospital with her family at her side. She was born April 8, 1941 in Hartford, CT to William and Alice Hansen. She married Robert William Wagner in December of 1961. Shirley enjoyed quilting and making rugs. Above all she loved her family and will be greatly missed. Left to cherish her memory are her son Bryan and his wife Kim of Oklahoma City; grandchildren: Jesse Wagner, Kyle and wife Jazmine Wagner; great grandchild Elijah Robert Wagner as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and daughter Tracy in February of 2019. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no service at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Primrose Funeral Service, Norman, OK. Sign the online guestbook at www.primrosefuneralservice.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 8, 2019
