Shirley L. Caya, 72, of Bristol, passed away on May 12th, 2020. Shirley was predeceased by her parents, Raymond R. and Shirley R. Caya, and her brother, Gerald R. Caya, all of Plainville. Shirley was born in New Britain before her family moved to Plainville, where she graduated from Plainville High in 1965. She was always very close to her parents, and took great pleasure in caring for her son. She enjoyed success as a manager during the Tupperware boom in the 70's, which afforded her one of her great loves, a bright green 1976 Pontiac LeMans. She suffered from a brain tumor in 1982 and was paralyzed on her left side as a result of the surgery to remove it. Despite the struggles that her condition created, Shirley loved to laugh and tell stories, and always enjoyed the company of family and friends. She was a lifelong Roman Catholic, belonging to Our Lady of Mercy in Plainville, then St. Matthew's in Forestville. Shirley is survived by her son, Troy R. Caya, along with his wife, Kelly, and her five grandchildren, Matthew, William, Thadeus, Genevieve, and Myles. Due to the current health crisis, a private service will be held only for immediate family. The staff at Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville extends their appreciation to the Caya family for their trust. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 14, 2020.